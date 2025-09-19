"Not controversial at all": Tom Brady takes dig at Eagles' Tush-Push play 4 days after calling out referees for missed penalty during Chiefs game

NFL legend Tom Brady has taken a cheeky dig at the Philadelphia Eagles over their "tush push" play that has helped them attain success on multiple occasions in the past few seasons. The Eagles' "tush push" involves additional players lining up behind quarterback Jalen Hurts and physically pushing him forward as the offensive line surges ahead to gain yardage.

On Wednesday, Brady discussed his power rankings after Week 2.

"Someone's gotta beat the champs and knock them off the top spot," Brady said on "NFL on Fox." "The Chiefs kept things close at Arrowhead this weekend and I was there to watch. But Philly leaned on that defense to win the Super Bowl rematch."

Brady then sarcastically took a jibe at the controversial "tush push" play by the Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"That one QB sneak play is still working, too, huh?" Brady said. "Not controversial at all. You guys all love it. They should come up with a namer for it or something."

On Wednesday, the NFL sent a training video sent referees and teams, noting officials should have flagged at least one of the Eagles’ “tush push” plays during their 20-17 win against the Chiefs in Week 2.

It will be interesting to see how Philly goes about its "tush push" in the coming weeks after the league has alerted officials on the legality of the play.

Tom Brady calls out Eagles for "stealing" yardage in win over Chiefs in February

NFL: Fox analyst Tom Brady - Source: Imagn

On Sunday, Tom Brady called out the Eagles' "tush push" plays against the Chiefs in Week 2. The Fox analyst was also the color commentator for the game.

“It’s like (the Eagles) start every position at 1st and 9 because they’re stealing a yard with that play every time,” Brady said.

Brady won seven Super Bowls during his 23-year career in the NFL. He won six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

