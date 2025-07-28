“Not having Derrick Henry is wild” - NFL fans outraged over Madden’s 99 overall club ft. Josh Allen and more 

NFL fans are expressing their surprise and displeasure about one notable omission from the renowned Madden 99 club this season. The club was a nickname given to NFL players who achieve the highest possible rating in the EA Sports Madden video game. Developers of the game select a handful of NFL players to get the top rating, which has been capped at 99 every year since the release of Madden 2002.Since 1999, no more than seven players have made that exclusive list, and Derrick Henry wasn’t one of them for the 2026 game, to the shock of many.“Not having Derrick Henry a part of the 99 club is wild,” one fan said.“No Derrick Henry ?? That’s actually disgusting,” another fan said.“How the hell is Henry not a 99,” one fan said.In his first season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, Henry averaged a career-high 5.9 yards per carry in the regular season, putting up 1,921 yards on the ground and a league-high 16 touchdowns. Only one running back was on that exclusive list, and it was the only person to rush for more yards than Henry in 2024, Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley (2,005).“Feel like the 99 club isn’t as rewarding as it used to be,&quot; one fan said.“Lane Johnson is crazy,” another fan said.“First ever Bills player to start out in a Madden game as a 99 overall I believe. Congrats @JoshAllenQB,” a fan said.There were seven players on the list ahead of the 2026 season, including Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who, despite being a two-time First-team All-Pro, was one selection many questioned. He and Barkley were the only teammates to be in the 99 club.Two quarterbacks made it: current NFL MVP Josh Allen, the first Buffalo Bill to make the club, and Henry’s teammate, Lamar Jackson. The two receivers chosen were Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, while Myles Garrett was the only defensive player to be in the club.Derrick Henry has a lot to prove in 2025Entering his 10th year in the NFL, Derrick Henry showed last season that age was merely a number, posting the second-best season of his career in terms of rushing yards.According to NFL Network writer Nick Shook though, Henry still has to prove a point.“Thanks to Henry’s involvement, the Ravens were an offensive juggernaut last season, but at 31 years old, it is once again fair to wonder if that performance was Henry’s last stand, or if he’ll be just as effective again in an offense that has little (if any) reason to believe it won’t be just as good in 2025.”“Henry’s career workload and resulting production has already exceeded every standard for running backs, and one more stellar season would only further cement his place among the most legendary runners in NFL history. It might also play a key part in Baltimore’s pursuit of its ultimate goal.”The Ravens are among the early Super Bowl favorites in 2025 after averaging a league-high 424.9 yards per game in 2024. In May, Henry signed a two-year extension with the team worth $30 million, with $25 million guaranteed.