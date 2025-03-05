“Not even a pick this year wtf” - Chiefs fans sound off on team’s poor return from trading Joe Thuney to Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs made a shocking move to trade Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears. The team had a tough time last month when they lost in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles and, with that, also lost an opportunity for their historic three-peat.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs agreed to trade Thuney in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Chiefs writer for The Athletic, Nick Taylor, shared the news about the trade on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"The Chiefs have agreed to trade Joe Thuney, the All-Pro left guard, to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2026 4th-round pick, according to multiple sources," Taylor wrote.

Fans in the comment section, however, were disappointed with the poor return from the trade. A fan expressed disappointment that the Chiefs received a pick in the 2026 NFL Draft rather than in 2025.

"Not even a pick this year wtf," a fan said.

"That doesn't seem like enough return," another fan said.

"He was their best OL last season. I know he’s older but a little bit of a stunner," one fan said.

Meanwhile, another fan was critical of the team's decision to trade him after their Super Bowl loss.

"Yeah, let's make the reason we got historically slapped in the Super Bowl SO much worse - for a 4th round pick next year. Incredible," a fan said.

Several other fans were critical of the trade.

"This trade doesn’t make sense? You give up your team MVP last year for a bag of Doritos?" one fan said.

"Well…. Boooo…. that sucks," another fan said.

Who could replace Joe Thuney for the Chiefs?

Joe Thuney's departure from the Chiefs has left a vacant spot on the team. According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Kingsley Suamataia could potentially replace Thuney.

Rapoport reshared a post by Nate Tice about the possible changes in Kansas City's lineup on X on Wednesday, along with a caption sharing his opinion.

"Good call. I believe Kingsley Suamataia, a former 2nd rounder, will be given a shot to become a guard, stepping in for the former All-Pro," Rapoport wrote.

The Chiefs picked Kingsley Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

