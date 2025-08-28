'Not fearing such evil' - Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke enraged as school shooting in Minneapolis leads to kids' deaths

Super Bowl winner Quinton Bell's fiancée, Brooke Miranda, shared a message on her Instagram story about Wednesday's school shooting in Minneapolis. Two children aged 8 and 10 were killed in the incident, and 17 people were injured when 23-year-old Robin Westman opened fire while a Mass was taking place at Annunciation Catholic School.

According to authorities, the children were sitting in the pews at Mass when the incident happened. The culprit was carrying a pistol, a shotgun and a rifle with him. He fired through the building's windows and later died by suicide. Miranda shared a message via her Instagram handle following the tragedy.

"Prayers for Minneapolis," Brooke wrote. "My heart aches for these innocent little ones, whose final moments were in prayer… not fearing such evil. These babies were starting their day in prayer. At school. A place that should be safe. A place that should protect them. This isn’t just heartbreaking, it’s enraging."

"How many more children have to go through something so traumatic before we take real action?" she added. "Schools are not battlegrounds. They are supposed to be sanctuaries. We owe these children, and every child a future free from this terror. We need change, we need it now. I’m scared for my children’s future, this is sickening."

Many social media users echoed her emotion-filled words, stressing the need for authorities and lawmakers to take quick action to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

Quinton Bell's fiancée, Brooke Miranda, speaks about the school shooting in Minnesota (Image via Instagram/@BrookeLewisss)

Among the 17 injured victims, 14 were children aged between 6 and 15. Authorities shared that all of them are out of danger now. President Donald Trump announced that U.S. flags at the White House and all public buildings will be lowered to half-staff until Sunday as a tribute to the victims.

Quinton Bell misses out on Miami Dolphins' 53-man roster

After parting ways with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, Quinton Bell joined the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in October that year. The linebacker inked a reserve contract with the franchise at the end of last year's regular season. In May, the 29-year-old re-signed with the franchise. However, Bell couldn't earn himself a roster spot and was not named in the 53-man lineup for the 2025 season.

However, he has been named to the Dolphins' initial practice squad alongside LB Derrick McLendon. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted DE Bell as the 230th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins said in their press release that he has played in 27 games in his NFL career while earning three starts. The team also said, "He has recorded 26 tackles (15 solo), 1.0 sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in his career, in addition to four special teams tackles."

