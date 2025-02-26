"Not gonna love playing against him" - Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh wary of facing $21,850,000 QB in 2025 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings picked former Michigan Wolverines star J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft and earmarked him as the present and future of the franchise. He was touted as the team's starting quarterback in his rookie year, but disaster struck as he suffered a meniscus tear in his preseason debut.

In his absence, the Vikings deferred to Sam Darnold, who had an outstanding season and led the team to a 14-3 record. The veteran quarterback's stellar campaign has left Minnesota in flux. The front office and coaching staff are still pondering whether to bring him back or pivot to their original plan of fielding McCarthy, who signed a four-year, $21,854,796 rookie deal per Spotrac, under center.

While the Vikings continue to discuss the future internally, Jim Harbaugh has publicly vouched for the sophomore star to be Minnesota's starting quarterback in 2025. During an interview with NBC, the LA Chargers coach, who led the Michigan Wolverines to the national title last year with McCarthy under center, was asked what Vikings fans should expect from the 22-year-old.

“J.J. has attacked his rehab this entire last six, seven months, and I can guarantee Vikings fans that he is up and at it already today, attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind," Harbaugh said (8:42). "I love him. I'm not gonna love playing against him, we play the Vikings this year.”

Harbaugh's admission suggests that he expects the Vikings to pick McCarthy over Darnold.

