"Not gonna see that with Shedeur Sanders" - NFL fans react to Cam Ward's viral side-arm pass video from Titans OTAs

Cam Ward has looked impressive in the early phase of the Tennessee Titans' OTAs. The quarterback recently grabbed headlines when the Titans uploaded a video of Ward throwing an accurate side-arm pass to his target.

Ad

Fans on social media had wild reactions to the video, which garnered over 962.5K impressions on X, at the time of writing. One felt that Ward's sidearm passing was something Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders did not have in his arsenal.

"That’s a pass. You’re not gonna see that with Shedeur Sanders not at all that is a gun right there," one tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Some also hyped Ward after catching a glimpse of the impressive pass.

"A little Rodgers in that throw," one added.

"Nice timing on that dart there," a third commented.

Others continued to shower praise on Ward.

"Best rookie QB," one wrote.

"They got a good one," a fan added.

"We have a new gun slinger," a user commented.

The Titans picked Ward with the top selection in this year's NFL draft. Ward will also wear the No. 1 jersey for Tennessee, after Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon opted to un-retire his number for the rookie.

Ad

While there is pressure on Ward to deliver, many feel that the quarterback is the perfect player to lead the Titans. Some analysts and fans also believe that Tennessee could make the playoffs next season.

A look at Cam Ward's rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

According to reports from Spotrac, Cam Ward signed a four-year, $48,839,618 rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans. He will receive $32,159,720 as a signing bonus and earn an average annual salary of $12,209,905.

Ad

The Titans have also included a fifth-year option for Ward on his rookie deal.

Although Ward is tipped to get the QB1 role for the 2025 season. Tennessee plans to make the rookie earn the starting position.

Ward will face competition from Will Levis in the offseason. However, the former Miami Hurricanes star appears to be the frontrunner to get the QB1 role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.