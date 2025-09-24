  • home icon
  "Not good" "It's like nonstop injuries right now": NFL fans react to Eagles placing Nolan Smith on IR

"Not good" "It's like nonstop injuries right now": NFL fans react to Eagles placing Nolan Smith on IR

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 24, 2025 22:03 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

In a series of roster moves on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles have placed Nolan Smith on injured reserve. The outside linebacker suffered a triceps injury in the team's comeback win against the LA Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Smith initially tore his triceps against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February and had surgery during the offseason. He would go on to injure the triceps once again on Sunday, leaving him sidelined for the next couple of weeks, but he won't require surgery this time.

Nolan Smith, who was drafted in the first round in 2023, is expected to be out of action for four weeks. The edge rusher is projected to return to the Eagles’ lineup when they host the Green Bay Packers on Monday night in Week 9. This is coming after the team's bye week, which allows the player to take more rest.

With Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat leaving in the offseason, Smith was anticipated to lead the Eagles as their top edge rusher in 2025. Although he has not recorded a sack in the first three games, he has produced eight quarterback pressures, ranking second on the team behind Jalyx Hunt.

The addition of Nolan Smith to the Eagles' injured reserve has generated a lot of reactions among fans. The third-year pass rusher joins cornerback Jakorian Bennett (undisclosed) and wide receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder) on the Eagles’ injured reserve after Week 3.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

The Eagles make roster moves amid Nolan Smith’s injury

With Nolan Smith now on injured reserve, the Philadelphia Eagles have made some noteworthy roster moves to keep their depth chart healthy and balanced.

They’ve signed safety Marcus Epps, tight end Cameron Latu and cornerback Parry Nickerson to their active roster. Furthermore, the team has added linebacker Lance Dixon, defensive back Eli Ricks, and wide receiver Quez Watkins to the practice squad.

While no new edge rusher has been added in the latest roster move despite Smith's injury, the Eagles have depth in the position to cover in the Georgia alum's absence. The team has had an undefeated start to the season and will look to keep it up despite a notable absence on defense.

From the Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche, and Za’Darius Smith are expected to spearhead the Philadelphia Eagles’ pass-rushing efforts. The team also has the likes of Ogbo Okoronkwo, Patrick Johnson and Azeez Ojulari available on the roster.

