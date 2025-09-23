  • home icon
  "Not great parenting": Colin Cowherd calls out Deion Sanders for tanking Shedeur Sanders draft stock by rejecting Eagles and Ravens

“Not great parenting”: Colin Cowherd calls out Deion Sanders for tanking Shedeur Sanders draft stock by rejecting Eagles and Ravens

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 24, 2025 00:28 GMT
NCAA Football: Wyoming at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Wyoming at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders' massive fall during the 2025 NFL draft shocked many. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was seen as a potential No. 1 pick and a definite first-rounder. In reality, Sanders fell to the fifth round before being picked up by the Cleveland Browns.

After this incident, many began to point the finger of blame at Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders, for his son's fall.

On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd reacted to the revelation from Deion that both the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens were considering drafting Shedeur.

"Deion Sanders admitted that the Eagles and the Ravens called his son before the draft, but he did not want to be a long-term backup," Cowherd said. "Deion is quoted as saying, 'I never sat on the bench and learned a lot. Who learns sitting on the bench?' -- I don't know. Aaron Rodgers, Brady, Patrick Mahomes.
"Not great parenting, and this story has been under-covered because Deion's very popular in the media. But this is insane."
This will likely be a massive mistake from Deion. The Eagles and Ravens were offering the chance for Shedeur to sit on the bench for a while and learn from either Jalen Hurts or Lamar Jackson. These are two of the league's strongest quarterbacks, and Shedeur would have been able to learn a lot from them.

However, Deion did not want that. He wanted his son to play immediately and to have no time to develop on the sidelines like many of the top quarterbacks have done in the past. This was one of the many fears that teams had about drafting Shedeur, and almost-guaranteed starter requests likely contributed to his fall.

Shedeur is now with the Cleveland Browns, where he is not the starting quarterback, nor is he spending time learning from one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

He is the third-string QB behind veteran quarterback Joe Flacco (who has struggled this season and could be benched soon), with the backup quarterback being fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. This is a tough situation for Shedeur and jeopardizes his chances of starting an NFL game in the immediate future.

Colin Cowherd continues to call out Deion Sanders

Cowherd went on to further criticize Deion Sanders for this decision, saying:

"This isn't about you, Prime Time. Your son doesn't have Prime Time talent. He's an after-school special. You were a Prime Time talent. Totally different ballgame. You're projecting your talent onto your son."
Deion's desire for his kids to have the same amount of prestige and talent in the NFL could have cost his son the opportunity to become a top quarterback in the future.

Shedeur cannot be compared to Deion Sanders, not only due to differences in positions, but also because the way the sport is played today is completely different from when Deion was playing.

However, while fair comparisons cannot be made, the two will always be linked in terms of football careers -- a connection that may limit Shedeur in the long run, as it has already this year.

