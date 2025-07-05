"Not ideal" - Mike Florio warns Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX rings hold-up could derail their shot at back-to-back titles

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame every obstacle to win Super Bowl LIX in February. However, they are yet to get their Super Bowl rings five months after winning the championship.

The Eagles were originally scheduled to get their rings during an event on June 6, but production problems caused the occasion to be postponed. There has been no word on when they may expect to receive them. Since training camp is the next time the whole team is expected to be together, that is the most likely window for the Eagles to receive their rings.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio lamented on Saturday that the NFL has not given the Eagles the opportunity to "turn the page" on the 2024 campaign to begin preparing for another potential title push in 2025.

Florio believes Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would prefer his team to be focused on next season's challenges during training camp, rather than last season's victories. However, given players are expected to receive their Super Bowl rings in training camp, Florio foresees this being a problem:

"Every week, the Eagles will get the A+ game from each opponent. While they’re talented enough to do it again, it will take full focus and commitment and concentration," Florio writes. "Which means that, no, it’s not ideal for the players to be getting their Super Bowl LIX rings once the climb toward Super Bowl LX has officially begun."

The Eagles intend to have a Super Bowl ring ceremony like the one they held after their 2018 victory, allowing players and staff to commemorate the occasion privately. Following that, there will be a public unveiling of the rings via team photographs and social media. The wait goes on because of the delay, which prevented many players from showing off their new jewelry last month.

Why did the Philadelphia Eagles not get their Super Bowl rings in June?

The Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to receive their rings on Friday, June 6, commemorating their 40–22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February. However, there was reportedly a delay because of problems with the jeweler's production.

According to reports, the ring makers requested more time to finish the elaborate, customized designs for each staff member's and player's ring. They wanted to guarantee that every detail is perfect, especially as each ring would have specific embellishments exclusive to each player.

The Eagles previously got title rings following their victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Over 200 diamonds and 17 green sapphires were set into 10-karat white gold rings for that title.

