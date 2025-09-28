"Not looking good": Stephen A. Smith spells doom for Giants as Malik Nabers suffers potential season ending injury

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 28, 2025 19:20 GMT
Stephen A. Smith spells doom for Giants as Malik Nabers suffers potential season ending injury (Image source - Getty)
The New York Giants suffered a huge blow on Sunday after star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a knee injury during the Week 4 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nabers suffered the injury in the second quarter after he lept in the air to catch a pass from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart down the sideline. He failed to grab the ball and landed awkwardly on his right knee.

Stephen A. Smith reacted to the Pro Bowl WR's injury, showing concern for the 22-year-old.

"Nooooooo @MalikNabersMVP1. Please no! I’m praying this right-knee injury we’ve just seen the @Giants all-world receiver is not as serious as it looks. But it’s looking bad.#Damn!!!!"
Nabers was in visible pain and remained on field holding his knee. He looked dejected as he was being carted off the field.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Nabers has torn his ACL, potentially ruling him out for the season. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa also suffered the same injury last Sunday and has been ruled out for the season.

Losing Nabers for any stretch of time is a massive blow for the Giants, who headed into the Week 4 contest with hopes of claiming their first win of the season.

While backup Wan'Dale Robinson could be a reliable target for the Giants quarterbacks in Nabers absence, he is unlikely to operate at the same level as the second year WR.

Giants suffer another scare after Malik Nabers' disastrous injury

Nabers came into the season on the back of a historic rookie year, setting the franchise and NFL record in receptions. He is arguably the best offensive player in the lineup with the Giants benching veteran Russell Wilson for rookie Jaxson Dart.

Dart, making his first career start against the Chargers, also suffered an injury scare after Nabers' exit as the team announced the rookie quarterback was dealing with a hamstring injury, per Pat Leonard.

Wilson was introduced in the game with Dart undergoing a concussion protocol after the concussion spotter flagged Dart for taking big hits on his last run.

