"Not physically good enough at this level" - AFC coordinator serves reality check to Quinn Ewers

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may not have lived up to expectations from being one of the highest-rated high school recruits in history during his collegiate career; however, he still had a solid time with the Longhorns in three years. He passed for over 9,000 yards and 68 touchdowns.

With the 2025 NFL draft approaching, Ewers has become one of the most divisive talents in this class. Notable draft analysts have differing opinions about the star quarterback, with some having several question marks, while others like his presumed upside.

An unnamed NFC coordinator believes Ewers is among the top pure passers in this year's class, but he doesn't have the confidence that he has the physicality to succeed in the NFL, according to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer.

"He’s probably the third-best pure passer in the draft. There’s just something missing, maybe a tentativeness," the NFC coordinator said on Tuesday. "With his arm, he just doesn’t cut it loose enough. But he has passing ability. The lack of athleticism has hurt him. You just wonder if he maxed out in high school."

Ewers showed promise as a gifted passer in college, frequently displaying glimpses of brilliance in that department. However, his arm power, accuracy and numerous injuries raise questions about his durability. There are concerns about his capacity to endure the physical demands of the NFL given his documented history of injuries, which include clavicle, shoulder, core and ankle issues.

One of the main reasons that may cause Ewers to face durability problems in the league is his slender physique, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 214 pounds.

Experts have also noted that Ewers uses light passes a lot, even when more speed is required. Such a trait could provide difficulties at the next level, where QBs must make faster, more powerful passes due to tighter defensive coverage.

Quinn Ewers' NFL draft projection

According to multiple mock drafts, Quinn Ewers is projected to be selected on Day 2 of the NFL draft. He is also considered by some as a Day 3 pick.

According to draft analysts' projections, Ewers is most likely going to be an NFL backup for most of his career.

He has frequently been linked to the Dallas Cowboys. The team saw long-time backup QB Cooper Rush leave in free agency. Although they have acquired Joe Milton from the New England Patriots via trade, Ewers can compete with him for the backup position behind Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys may consider using their sixth-round pick on Ewers; however, the probability of him still being available at No. 211 is low.

