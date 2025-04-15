The Kansas City Chiefs are staying out of the spotlight this offseason. Unlike past years, several key figures from the team have noticeably taken a step back from the usual offseason buzz. One notable absence has been tight end Travis Kelce, who has traditionally been a familiar face during high-profile events like Coachella.

On Tuesday's edition of the “Scoop City” podcast, The Athletic’s senior insider Dianna Russini highlighted the shift in visibility.

"This has been the quietest Chiefs offseason ever,” she said (26:11). “I saw Patrick at the Mavs' game, but I didn't see Travis at Coachella. I usually see him there.”

Kelce and Taylor Swift, who attended the festival together in 2024, chose not to return this year for the first weekend. Last year, the three-time Super Bowl champ praised the event on the “New Heights” podcast, saying he enjoyed being in the crowd and watching performances from a fan’s perspective.

A source told Page Six earlier this month that the couple has been spending time privately at home and is not addressing breakup speculation. Per reports, they are focused on normal routines like cooking, movie nights and staying close to family. The source added that this downtime has been important to both, given the public nature of their careers.

Travis Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million extension with the Chiefs in April 2024 and finished the season with 97 receptions for 823 yards and three TDs.

He broke multiple franchise and league records, including becoming the fastest tight end to reach 12,000 receiving yards and surpassing Jerry Rice for most Super Bowl receptions. He confirmed in February 2025 that he would return for one more season under contract.

Proposed trade for Raiders’ Michael Mayer could help Chiefs prepare for life after Kelce

As the Chiefs approach what could be the final stretch of Travis Kelce’s career, discussions around securing a long-term replacement have grown more relevant. While drafting a tight end remains a viable option, an alternative approach has surfaced involving a trade within the division.

FanSided’s Matt Conner proposed on Tuesday that KC could target Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer. “The financial aspect is appealing here for the Chiefs,” Conner wrote, emphasizing Mayer’s rookie contract as a cap-friendly solution.

He added that while trading within the division is rare, it's not unprecedented when the value aligns. Further suggesting the Chiefs could address other roster needs earlier in the draft, Conner wrote,

"If K.C. could get away with waiting until day three of the draft, it would be interesting to see if Vegas would sell low on a former day two pick."

Mayer, a 2023 second-round pick, finished his rookie year with 304 yards and two TDs. However, the Raiders’ selection of Brock Bowers in 2024 has impacted Mayer’s projected role.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

