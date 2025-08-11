  • home icon
  • "Not a smart play": Browns HC Kevin Stefanski gets honest about brawl between Rayshawn Jenkins and Xavier Legette

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 11, 2025 15:03 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
The Browns faced the Panthers in their NFL Preseason opener [Image source: Getty]

Things got heated up during the 2025 NFL preseason opener between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers on Friday. Early in the game, Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins and Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette got into a scuffle.

During the Panthers' second drive of the preseason matchup, Jenkins grabbed Legette and didn't let him go, even after the play was made. In retaliation, the Panthers' receiver started throwing haymakers at the safety. However, it backfired. Legette was trying to take Jenkins down but failed, resulting in the Browns player taking off with his opponent's helmet.

While speaking to the media, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reacted to the brawl. While looking from a tactical standpoint, Stefanski said it could've been a good opportunity for his team to capitalize as the Panthers' WR attacked the Browns' player before. And as a result, Legette would've been thrown out. However, Jenkins neglected the advantage by retaliating.

also-read-trending Trending
"We negated that advantage by retaliating," the head coach said. "So that was not a smart play by a smart football player, a smart man who I have ton of respect for. But we gotta learn from that and we can't let another player, their aggression, bait us into getting thrown out of the game."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

What happened on the field during the preseason opener between the Browns and the Panthers?

After the brawl, both Rayshawn Jenkins and Xavier Legette were ejected from the field and the game continued. The Browns dominated the plays and their rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, was the highlight of the night.

Sanders threw 23 passes and completed 14 of them for 138 yards. He also scored two passing touchdowns, helping the Browns win the game, 30-10.

It'll be interesting to see if Kevin Stefanski makes Sanders start the upcoming preseason game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

I love football and WWE!

Edited by Krutik Jain
bell-icon Manage notifications