"Not as smooth as Travis Kelce": Big Ten DC draws parallels between Penn State's Tyler Warren and Chiefs star TE

Travis Kelce's career is close to ending, but Tyler Warren is emerging as the next superstar tight end to fill the void. The Penn State prospect earned a lot of praise for his performances during his college career, and he's considered one of the best prospects of the 2025 class by many analysts.

Warren is expected to be drafted in the top half of the first round. Even though the tight end is not a premium position, his numbers and his yards after the catch are astonishing. Teams that need a new receiving weapon will take a close look at Warren.

In a recent mock draft written by Bruce Feldman and published in The Athletic, Tyler Warren earned high praise. Feldman Projected him to the Indianapolis Colts with the 14th overall pick, and a Big Ten defensive coordinator, from the same conference as Penn State, compared him to the Chiefs' superstar:

“He went from being a pretty good player to being a great college player,” a Big Ten defensive coordinator said. “I just think he’s a great athlete. I’m not saying he’s as smooth as Travis Kelce, but he has some of that just natural playmaking ability that not a lot of legit tight ends have.”

In his final season for Penn State, he finished with 104 receptions, 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. A Big Ten head coach told Feldman that the Nittany Lions were "force-feeding him the ball last year", meaning that he was nearly unstoppable with the ball in his hands.

Daniel Jeremiah also predicts Tyler Warren to the Colts with the 14th overall pick

Tyler Warren's stock in the league is so high that some analysts believe that he can be a top 10 pick. Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 1.0 had the tight end going 7th overall to the New York Jets; however, in the third and latest version, he changed his mind.

Jeremiah also had the former Penn State star going to the Indianapolis Colts with the 14th overall pick, highlighting the need for a consistent, easy weapon to work easy completions for the quarterback, whether that's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.

The Colts will entertain an open quarterback battle to decide who'll be their starter in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

