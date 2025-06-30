“Not super hopeful”: Analyst downplays Aaron Rodgers' impact citing concerns over depth behind DK Metcalf in Steelers offense

Aaron Rodgers will suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season, after taking his own sweet time in signing his contract with the franchise. There has been a lot of discussion going around the four-time MVP quarterback's offensive partners at Pittsburgh next season.

Ad

On Monday, former NFL wideout turned analyst Andrew Hawkins appeared on ESPN's NFL Live and shared his thoughts on the lack of depth in the Steelers' wide receivers room.

"I'm not super hopeful to be honest with you." Hawkins said. "That's not a knock on the Steelers, that's not a knock on Aaron Rodgers. I just haven't seen Rodgers at his best in years.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So now he goes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they have DK Metcalf on one side, but who's the number two receiver? DK is about to go into a situation where he's not used to not having someone on the other side to take that attention away."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Steelers acquired two-time Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. He is likely to be one of Rodgers' primary targets. Pittsburgh traded one of its top wideouts, George Pickens, to the Dallas Cowboys in May.

Ad

However, there is still uncertainty on who will partner with Metcalf in the upcoming season. Robert Woods, Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller are among the candidates in the Steelers' WR room.

Aaron Rodgers' 2025 season with the Steelers could be his last in the NFL

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

The 2025 season could be the final time we see Aaron Rodgers play in the NFL. The veteran quarterback, 41, hinted that he might retire after next season with the Steelers.

Ad

“I’m pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last week. “That’s why we just did a one-year deal.”

Rodgers played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and won the Super Bowl with them in 2011. He also spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets.

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers fares at Pittsburgh next season and whether he can potentially retire with another Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.