Not Tom Brady, Mike Florio names this Patriots star as next QB1 for Raiders

Tom Brady is rumored to be interested in leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the Las Vegas Raiders being discussed by fans and pundits as one of his potential destinations. Head coach Josh McDaniels offers the only other "Patriot Way" team not led by Bill Belichick.

However, one pundit has claimed that another New England Patriots star will end up leading the Raiders next season. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio predicted the Patriots will restart at the quarterback position, trading Mac Jones to the Raiders. Here's how he put it:

"Mac Jones, we saw the repeated outbursts. We've seen the questionable play where it's a manifestation of frustration. Maybe Josh McDaniels makes a phone call to Bill Belichick to work out a trade for Mac Jones and maybe the Patriots move on at quarterback."

Patriots QB Mac Jones trade reminiscent of Jimmy Garoppolo trade during Tom Brady era

The Patriots have traded their quarterback for the future before. After Tom Brady's 'Deflategate' suspension allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to be under center in 2016, many Patriots fans were excited about the future after the No. 12's retirement.

Will Mac Jones start for Bill Belichick in 2023?

Instead, the team traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, where he's been the starter ever since, aside from the ultimately brief Trey Lance setback.

In 2021, Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for the Patriots, helping lead Mac Jones in his first season. After a rough 1-3 start to his season, the quarterback ultimately reached the playoffs and threw for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

In his first season without McDaniels, he threw for 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and missed the playoffs. Many would say that adding Jones to the Raiders would at least offer a case for the team's rise in 2023.

If it works, it would offer much more longevity than Brady, a quarterback in the back half of his 40s. Will the trade come to fruition?

