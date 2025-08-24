"Not worth a top 10 pick": Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate shuts down Ashton Jeanty fantasy hype

Former NFL quarterback and Aaron Rodgers’ ex-teammate, Kurt Benkert, is not buying the hype surrounding Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Benkert shared his view on Jeanty’s fantasy prospect on X.“Jeanty is not worth a top 10 pick in fantasy. He’ll be solid, but he’s not worth Top 10,” Benkert tweeted on Sunday.Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkertLINKJeanty is not worth a top 10 pick in fantasy. He’ll be solid, but he’s not worth Top 10.The Raiders went 0-2-1 in preseason play, including the 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. The former Boise State standout rushed twice for five yards, ending an uninspiring preseason campaign.He rushed 12 times for 37 yards and a score, averaging 3.1 yards per carry in three games. Jeanty also made one catch for two yards. He was sparingly deployed by Las Veagas but is expected to get more playing time as the regular season progresses.The Raiders picked the running back at No. 6 in April following an impressive collegiate career. In his final season with Boise State, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries.He was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy after leading college football in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.Ashton Jeanty expects more playing time ahead of rookie seasonAshton Jeanty expressed readiness to play more quarters for the Raiders heading into the season.“It felt good obviously to get out there, get the feet wet a little bit,&quot; Jeanty said after Saturday's preseason game. &quot;Now with that being the last preseason game, the next time I’ll be able to play for four quarters. I’m just excited for not only me, but this whole team.”Known for his tackle-breaking ability, Jeanty showed a glimpse of what made him a menace to defenses in college in a viral moment on Aug. 16. In Las Vegas' 22-19 loss to the 49ers, Jeanty trucked cornerback Deommodore Lenoir for a 13-yard run. He similarly ran over another defender versus the Cardinals on Saturday.Jeanty missed 164 tackles during his last season in college, going for a combined 1,970 yards after contact.The Raiders will start their 2025 season on the road against the Patriots on Sept. 7.