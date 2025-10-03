"Not yet gotten over the hump" - Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, reflects back on heartbreaking miscarriage before daughter Wyatt's birth

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, opened up about a tough time in her life in the latest episode of her podcast. October marks Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. In her episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, released on Thursday, the mother of four talked about the miscarriage she had before welcoming her first daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce.

Ad

Kylie said that she shared the good news with Jason Kelce's parents and also informed his brother, Travis Kelce, by visiting him during his game. They surprised him by presenting him with baby booties. However, when Kylie went for her 13-week pregnancy appointment, she learned about the miscarriage.

"They estimated that the baby had stopped developing between, I believe it was nine and 10 weeks. I had what you would refer to as a missed miscarriage. It means that your body did not realize that the pregnancy was no longer viable," Kylie said (at 20:17 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kylie said that it still "hurts" even after "having four children. "

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I emphasize the fact that this still hurts after having four children because it does. And it's OK. For people who are still in their journey and have not yet gotten over the hump of getting to meet your tiny humans that you're making, I am so sorry," she said (17:43).

Ad

Ad

Kylie Kelce also said that her experience has "messed with her brain," and since then, in her subsequent pregnancies, she waited at least "16 weeks" before sharing the news. She waited for around "20 weeks" during her first child’s pregnancy. The couple welcomed their elder daughter on Oct. 2, 2019.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, gets emotional as she celebrates elder daughter's birthday

In her Not Gonna Lie podcast Thursday episode, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, opened up about her elder daughter and got emotional as her girl turned six. She started the podcast talking about Wyatt and sent good wishes for the little one on her big day.

Ad

"Officially, (I'm) the mother of a 6 year old," Kelce said (0.47). "Oh, no. Give me a second. I just did my mascara, and Queen Emma knows it took like a good amount of time. Happy birthday, Yee. Oh my god. That's so sad. I can't.

"That's so sad. It's sad and happy. Also, it's weird to be 24 with a 6-year-old. That's weird. A weird phenomenon," she added.

Ad

Jason Kelce's wife revealed that on her birthday, Wyatt had picked a cake with "Ariel" on top.

The couple are parents of four daughters. Their second one, Elliotte Ray Kelce, was born in 2021 before they were blessed with Bennett Llewellyn in 2023. Earlier this year, in March, they welcomed their fourth girl, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.