Notes from 2024 Georgia Pro Day: Amarius Mims garnering interest, Brock Bowers' suitors line up

There was a huge crowd of NFL coaches, decision makers and scouts in Athens, Georgia, today to watch the Bulldogs work out. The program has placed a combined eight players in the initial round of the past two drafts, and will have at least two more in this year’s event, drew all 32 teams for its pro-day workout. The big news surrounded player interest.

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who is still rehabbing a hamstring issue, sat on his marks from the combine and only participated in the bench press Wednesday. He completed 22 reps, a paltry number at face value. Yet when you factor in that Mims’ arm length at the combine was 36 1/8 inches, it suddenly looks like a decent mark.

There’s been a lot written as to where Mims lands in the draft, as despite his great talent, the junior only started eight games on the college level. Mims suffered a high-ankle sprain during the contest against South Carolina on September 16 and was sidelined until the middle of November last season.

2024 NFL Draft: Potential landing spots for Amarius Mims

Where could he land? The Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted Mims’ teammate Broderick Jones last year, have shown a ton of interest in Mims, as did the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh owns the 20th selection of Round 1, with Cincinnati picking 18th. The team to keep an eye on is the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the 13th pick and are in desperate need of a right tackle, and I’m told Mims is one of their targets.

Receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who did not run at the combine, timed the 40 in the low 4.6-second area. Teams love his catching radius and reliable hands, both of which he put on display during Senior Bowl practices. Rosemy-Jacksaint met with the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals at pro day.

Defensive tackle Zion Logue looked athletic in drills. Teams believe he was underused at Georgia and is a sixth- or seventh-round pick who comes with a large upside. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons have all spent time with Logue and have an interest.

2024 NFL Draft: Which teams are showing interest in Brock Bowers?

Tight end Brock Bowers did not work out Wednesday due to an issue with his hamstring. This has not stopped the interest in the big tight end, who presently ranks as the No. 4 player on my big board. Where could Bowers land? The teams showing the most interest in Bowers are the Los Angeles Chargers (fifth pick), the Tennessee Titans (seventh pick), the Chicago Bears (ninth pick) and the New York Jets (10th pick). All four of those teams need offensive tackles and/or wide receivers.

The chatter out of pro day is that Bowers won’t make it past the 12th pick, owned by the Denver Broncos. For Jets fans rolling their eyes, rest assured -- this is not a Kyle Brady selection.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter timed the 40 anywhere from 4.52 to 4.55. He grades as a Day 2 selection and is getting a lot of attention from the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.