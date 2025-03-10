“Nothing Ever Happens NFL Free Agency edition” - NFL fans react to Khalil Mack signing $18,000,000 contract extension with Chargers

The Oakland Raiders drafted linebacker Khalil Mack in the 2014 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with them before spending another four with the Chicago Bears. Ahead of the 2022 season, Mack was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers for a second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

According to reports, the Chargers are retaining the services of Mack for another season. NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the linebacker and his team have agreed to a one-year, $18 million extension this offseason.

"Just ahead of free agency, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack reached agreement today on a one-year, fully guaranteed $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. Chargers get back their pass-rush standout," Schefter wrote.

NFL fans shared their reaction to Khalil Mack's extension on social media. Some fans were not very excited with the announcement.

"Nothing Ever Happens NFL Free Agency Edition," one fan said.

"Paying for past performance instead of future value is how teams stay mediocre," this fan commented.

"Chargers fans gotta be p*ssed about this overpay," another fan stated.

Others expressed their excitement over the news and welcomed Mack back to the team.

"Khalil Mack and Trey Hendrickson is about to be a movie," this fan said.

"OK my guy Mack back," another fan wrote.

"Win win for him and the team," this fan commented.

After releasing Joey Bosa following the 2024 season, the return of Mack will provide the Chargers with someone dependable on defense. He recorded 39 total tackles, two forced fumbles and six sacks last season. The linebacker also earned his ninth Pro Bowl honor and was considered the 12th-best free agent by PFT this offseason.

Chargers GM opens up about the importance of Khalil Mack's presence on the team

Last month, during an interview with NFL on CBS, Chargers GM Joe Hortiz spoke about the linebacker's impact on the team. Hortiz explained that Mack had a lot of impact in the locker room, and the team was looking to extend his stint with the franchise for a few more years.

He also heaped praise on Mack's work ethic and called him an extraordinary teammate on and off the field.

"The best way for me to describe Khalil is to say that we have a bunch of young guys on our staff and scouting. And I look to them, and I say, 'Guys, you are blessed to have a player of Khalil's status here to watch, to see what it's like, what you want to find as a pro.'"

Mack's return provides a veteran presence for the Chargers on defense. Despite Joey Bosa's departure, Jim Harbaugh and his team still have Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu on the roster as well. After an 11-6 campaign and a playoff appearance last season, it will be interesting to see how Khalil Mack performs for his team this year.

