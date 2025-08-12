"Nothing I’ve ever done has been controlled" - Travis Kelce explains why his relationship with Taylor Swift grew naturally despite media frenzy

Travis Kelce says there was nothing calculated about how his relationship with Taylor Swift began.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end dismissed speculation that their romance was a publicity stunt, insisting it grew without any kind of blueprint.

Speaking with GQ in an interview published Tuesday, Kelce said the two simply connected in a natural setting and built from there.

"Nothing I've ever done has been a controlled, organized process," Kelce said.

"When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f**k off," he added.

The pair went public in September 2023, when Swift attended a Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears. Since then, their relationship has drawn intense attention from both sports fans and pop culture media

Travis Kelce says Swift became an "engulfed" NFL fan after learning the game

Travis Kelce credited Taylor Swift for diving into the details of football after they began dating, saying she quickly developed a genuine interest in his profession.

"I sort of made her a football fan. She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short, all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job," Kelce told GQ.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Swift has been present for most of Kansas City’s home games over the past year.

She’s also made her first appearance on Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Kelce said the couple makes a point of showing up for one another. He’s attended her Eras Tour stops, and she’s in the stands for his big games. He compared Swift’s performance schedule to the physical grind of professional sports.

"She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I've seen what she goes through. I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing," Kelce said.

For Travis Kelce, the shared commitment to each other’s worlds is what makes the relationship work, even under the glare of constant public attention.

