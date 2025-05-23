"Nothing is special about that guy": NFL fans react as battle gets tough between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler over Saints QB1 role

On Thursday, the popular NFL X profile 'NFL Rookie Watch' revealed that Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are in an intense QB battle for the New Orleans Saints starting role this offseason. In a post to X, it was reported that Shough went 7/8 on passes, including a "highlight of the day" 50 yard pass, while Rattler went 8/8 on passes as well.

"Rattler... has reportedly made it clear that he 'took it personal' that the Saints drafted Shough and is competing with a vengeance. Kellen Moore... has reportedly been 'impressed' at how well Shough sees the field and the arm angles he’s able to throw at. The Saints rookie QB is in for the battle of his LIFE 😳." the post stated.

In response, some NFL fans made clear their belief that Shough was not the Saints long-term answer at the QB position.

"Nothing is special about that guy." one fan wrote.

"Saints winning 3 games." one fan wrote.

"He’s good for last place in the NFC South. Lol." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear who they thought should be starting for the Saints next season.

"Love to hear it. Rattler will do well if given a chance." one fan wrote.

"Rattler has literally been better than Shough his entire life. Nothing has changed." one fan wrote.

"Hot take: Spencer Rattler will become an all pro QB at some point." one fan wrote.

Who will start for the New Orleans Saints in 2025?

Shough and Rattler are two interesting QB prospects who are both rather inexperienced at the NFL level.

In 2024 for Louisville, Shough had 3,195 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Meanwhile, Rattler was not good for the Saints last season, however, the team was experiencing a plethora of injuries and the defensive unit was terrible, something that would make it difficult for any QB to succeed. Rattler had 1,317 passing yards, four total touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2024.

According to Bet365, Shough is currently slightly favored over Rattler to begin the season as the Saints starting QB. Shough has odds of -190 to be the starting QB, while Rattler has odds of +145. Elsewhere on the depth chart, Jake Haener has +3500 odds to start the campaign as the starting QB.

New Orleans Saints QB odds - Bet365

