"Nothing stands out as an elite trait" - NFL DC throws shade at Geno Smith in blunt assessment of Raiders QB ahead of season 

The career of Geno Smith has followed a great redemption arc. He failed to establish himself as a starter quarterback in New York, but his move to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 worked out perfectly. He was the backup for Russell Wilson from 2019 to 2021 before starting the next three years.

Smith moved teams during the offseason. After he couldn't reach an agreement for a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks, they shipped him to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick. Geno is a great upgrade from the Raiders' previous quarterbacks and gives them a much better chance of competing in the AFC West.

On Monday, The Athletic revealed its quarterback tiers for 2025, with 50 NFL coaches and executives ranking quarterbacks. Geno appeared in 19th place, but the review from an anonymous defensive coordinator did not exactly serve as a glowing review of the quarterback:

"Geno is pretty good at everything, but nothing stands out as an elite trait," a defensive coordinator said. "There is not one X-Man power where you are like f---, this guy."

The Raiders' quarterback was placed on Tier 3, composed of players who, according to The Athletic, "are legitimate starters but need a heavier running game and/or defensive component to win".

The group also included Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Kirk Cousins on the same tier.

Geno Smith's replacement Sam Darnold is listed below the new Raiders quarterback

After Geno was sent to Las Vegas, the Seattle Seahawks signed Sam Darnold in free agency on a three-year deal. Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, had a great season with the Minnesota Vikings and cashed in free agency.

Smith was ranked 19th by NFL executives and coaches. Darnold, curiously, was ranked below him. He appeared in the 20th position in a tie with Bo Nix, and his analysis read:

"Sam, when you put the pieces around him, has a higher ceiling," another voter said. "This is wild to say, but Geno is maybe better if your team is bad. Sam is better if your team is good."

Smith revisited the Seahawks in Week 1 of the preseason. He was involved in an incident with a fan before the game, but professed love for Seattle in an interview after.

