"Nothing could be further from truth": Gerry Dulac shuts down rumor about bad Shedeur Sanders meeting with Steelers

Shedeur Sanders has been a hot topic during the current draft cycle. The Colorado Buffaloes standout was initially projected to be a top-five lock in the draft, but these days, he's viewed much lower in mock drafts.

Furthermore, most teams that initially needed quarterbacks have seemingly filled the need with the draft a few days away. However, one team that's still searching for a starting QB is the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they invited Sanders for a visit during the week.

There have been conflicting reports about how the meeting went, but Steelers insider Gerry Dulac has come out to dispel any rumors of a bad meeting between the parties.

The veteran insider spoke on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Friday:

“I will tell you Rich (Eisen) that they have a first-round grade on Jaxson Dart, and they really like Shedeur Sanders, despite whatever post was put out there that he had a terrible meeting, it did not go well. Nothing could be further from the truth.

"They like the guy. They had a great meeting with him. They think obviously he's ultra-athletic, as we all know.”

This report will come as a positive for the Sanders camp as it gives the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner a better chance of not slipping out of the first round.

How did Shedeur Sanders perform in college?

While some scouts have doubts about Shedeur Sanders' potential to thrive in the NFL, there's no questioning his talent during his four-year collegiate football career. Sanders excelled at the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders started his collegiate career with the Jackson State Tigers, where his father coached him. He was named the team's starting quarterback entering the 2021 season and led the program to an 11-2 record, posting a stat line of 3,231 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

He followed that up by leading the Tigers to a 12-1 record in 2022, posting a stat line of 3,732 passing yards, 40 TDs and six picks. He earned the 2022 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Award and Deacon Jones Trophy for his efforts.

Shedeur then followed his father to the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2023 season. The skilled pocket passer put up a stat line of 3,230 passing yards, 27 TDs and three interceptions in his first year with the Buffaloes. However, the team finished with a 4-8 record, giving Shedeur his first losing season of his CFB career.

Shedeur Sanders closed out his collegiate football career by guiding Colorado to a 9-4 record in the 2024 season. He posted a stat line of 4,134 passing yards, 37 TDs, and 10 picks for the year, earning the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award in the process.

