“Now he cashes a paycheck and ignores the issue after Tua’s injury” – Amazon’s Thursday Night Football crew blasted for failing to address Tua Tagovailoa concussion on air

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an unfortunate concussion in their Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tua, who seemingly suffered a concussion during Week 3, was somehow cleared to suit up for Week 4 by the Dolphins’ medical staff, an incident the NFLPA said it is still investigating.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after being sacked in the second quarter vs. the Bengals. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after being sacked in the second quarter vs. the Bengals. https://t.co/zvTGQThsZe

On second-and-7 against the Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked by defensive lineman Josh Tupou, with the Dolphins QB hitting the ground hard in what was described as neurological trauma by Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast team.

Tua’s concussion, however, once again brought the spotlight on the NFLPA and the NFL’s concussion protocols, but they weren’t the only ones to catch some blame.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith As an active player, Richard Sherman was one of the most vocal critics of Thursday Night Football, arguing that it was dangerous for players to play with so little time off between games. Now he cashes a paycheck on Thursday Night Football and ignores the issue after Tua's injury As an active player, Richard Sherman was one of the most vocal critics of Thursday Night Football, arguing that it was dangerous for players to play with so little time off between games. Now he cashes a paycheck on Thursday Night Football and ignores the issue after Tua's injury

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football team also caught some strays for failing to address Tua’s concussion and carrying on with the game after Teddy Bridgewater replaced him under center.

Sherman, of course, previously served on the NFLPA’s executive committee.

Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal Amazon just did an entire halftime segment on Tua without mentioning that Tua was tested for a concussion 4 days ago or that the NFLPA requested an investigation. Amazon just did an entire halftime segment on Tua without mentioning that Tua was tested for a concussion 4 days ago or that the NFLPA requested an investigation.

Amazon's TNF crew appeared to carry on with business as usual, even as Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

As things stand, the Dolphins QB is expected to travel back to Miami with the team after being discharged from the hospital.

However, questions remain over the Dolphins' handling of the situation.

Even more so this week, considering third-string QB Skyler Thompson was also active tonight for the first time in his career.

The Dolphins, then, seemingly had a plan in place after considering the risks of starting Tua Tagovailoa against Joe Burrow's Bengals.

NFLPA @NFLPA Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.

NFLPA still investigation Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol

In Week 3, Tua went down with what appeared to be a concussion. The Dolphins, however, claimed he was suffering from a back injury at the time.

For its part, the NFLPA put out a statement saying they were still investigating a potential breach of concussion protocols.

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery," the NFLPA statement said.

However, fans also slammed the NFLPA for failing to intervene as the Dolphins pronounced him healthy enough to suit up for the Week 4 contest after suffering what appeared to be a concussion on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far