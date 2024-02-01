Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. puts Russell Wilson's "corny" personality in perspective

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has developed a certain personality over the year while being in the spotlight. Some might call it corny, others might think it's plain odd, but Wilson certainly goes to good lengths to protect his image.

Since being in Denver, it hasn't been a smooth ride for Wilson as his play on the field, especially in his first season, left a lot to be desired, and coupled with his rumored corny personality due to how he presents himself, his subway commercial where he promoted his signature sub and also when he spent four hours working out on the eight-hour plane trip to London by doing "high knees" he got a lot of attention.

Some might think that it is a bit much but NBA player Michael Porter Jr. thinks that while Wilson's image might be considered corny due to how he speaks and presents himself to the public, that doesn't mean it's a bad thing.

Porter Jr. said on The Pivot:

"He's a good dude, like I learn somethings from him. He does care about football a lot. But he is, like very very positive in trying to protect his image. I just want to put that out there. I know there's a stigma out there that he might be corny."

"You'd want your daughter to date a square. So when you call somebody like lame or corny or whatever, it's not really an insult because that's who you want your daughter to marry."

Fans pointed out Russell Wilson's personality

as potentially corny

We have seen several instances where fans have pointed out that Wilson's personality could be considered corny.

One example is his Subway commercial in which he promotes his signature sandwich, called the "Dangerwich" and it was his "acting" in the commercial that got fans thinking it was a little off.

Another example of Wilson's personality was when the Broncos were traveling to London, and on the eight-hour flight, it was revealed that Russell Wilson worked out for four hours, which included doing high knees on the plane.

And, of course, there were some comments about it as well.

So these are just a couple of examples of why some fans might think that Russell Wilson's personality is a little bit corny.

What we have seen could just be who Wilson is and that is fine as everyone is different, but fans have certainly got some good content out of Wilson over the last 12 months.