Numerous fans hospitalized due to hypothermia after Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game in -4° weather: Report

We knew the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins game was played in freezing temperatures, and fans still came to the stadium in their droves.

It has now been revealed that some fans paid a heavy price for attending the game. With the freezing temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium, fans were asked to rug up and keep warm. There were even videos circulating on social media of water bottles being kept in the fridge to prevent them from freezing.

In the aftermath of a game in which the Chiefs won, KMBC.com reported that 15 fans were taken to the hospital from the stadium. Seven were admitted due to hypothermia, and three for frostbite.

The Kansas City Fire Department received 69 calls from fans inside the stadium and in the parking lot as the cold weather took its toll.

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers game was postponed, making many wonder why the same didn't happen for the Chiefs/Dolphins game.

Chiefs advance to the divisional round, setting up a date with Josh Allen and Co.

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City fared far better than the Dolphins in the freezing temperatures as they won 26-7 and advanced to the divisional round.

The Bills defeating the Steelers has set up an intriguing battle as Mahomes will travel to Highmark Stadium to take on Allen on his turf.

This will be Mahomes' first road playoff game, and considering he has been in the league for years, that's quite an achievement.

The Bills are flying right now, and being at home presents the "perfect" time for Allen and Co. to slay Mahomes.

Since the midseason changes, the Bills have been in charge and have gone from potentially missing the playoffs to winning the AFC East. They now host a divisional round game with a chance to go to the AFC Championship.

It won't be easy, as taking on Mahomes is still dangerous. But if there ever was a time for Allen and the Bills to slay their Kansas City demons, now is that time.