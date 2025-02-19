NY Giants pass on Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward to draft generational talent with No. 3 overall pick, in latest mock 

NFL Network's writer and analyst Daniel Jeremiah has released his latest mock draft, and it has some interesting decisions for the top three picks. Most notably, it has the New York Giants passing on a quarterback at third overall for a generational talent.

That talent is none other than Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter. Jeremiah's mock suggested that the first quarterback off the board would be Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward at second overall to the Cleveland Browns. That means, of course, that Cleveland will opt to move on from Deshaun Watson after his injury-riddled seasons with the organization.

While the Giants are a team that many are expecting to draft a quarterback come draft day, Shedeur Sanders would've been an obvious selection at three. However, Jeremiah believes New York will instead make up for letting Saquon Barkley walk last year by drafting a dynamic two-way player in Travis Hunter.

"Hunter has a rare skill set. Scouts have noted his determination and focus as reasons why he was able to play an astounding 1,458 snaps this past season. The Titans need help at both WR and CB, and Hunter -- whom I'm ranking at corner right now -- could boost either spot"

Travis Hunter will take his generational talents to the NFL in 2025

Travis Hunter has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine as a cornerback. Throughout his career at Colorado, Hunter played both wide receiver and cornerback for the program. In his last campaign with the Buffaloes, he was the team's leading receiver in yards and touchdowns. On defense, the 21-year-old led the team in interceptions and passes defended. As such, Hunter has proven himself to have the ability to be a shut-down corner in the NFL.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

His decision to declare as a cornerback is certainly a smart one. If a team does draft him as a defensive back, they'll still reserve the right to utilize his talents as a receiver on occasion as well. Hunter had the opportunity to learn from one of the best defensive backs of all time, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Sanders served as Travis Hunter's head coach throughout his entire collegiate career at both Jackson State and Colorado. Now, he'll be under the tutelage of a new coach at the next level as he begins his professional career on the gridiron.

The 2025 NFL Draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

