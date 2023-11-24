The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins combined to produce the wildest two-minute sequence of the 2023 NFL season.

The Dolphins, who led 10-0, tried to add to their score in the final 65 seconds of the first half. Quarterback Tua Tagovailova tried to find wide receiver Braxton Berrios for a short gain close to the sideline, but did not account for Jets cornerback Brandon Echols, who picked off the pass and took it to the house for a pick-6. Kicker Greg Zuerlain missed the extra-point attempt and the Dolphins' lead was cut to four.

Tagovailova tried to atone for his mistake and drove the Dolphins to the cusp of kicker Jason Sanders' field-goal range. But his pass attempt to a well-covered Tyreek Hill was picked off by D.J. Reed, and the Jets had the ball back with two seconds left on the clock.

Instead of taking a knee and ending the half, the Jets decided to play aggressively and called a Hail Mary. Quarterback Tim Boyle launched the ball downfield, but it was a yard short of the endzone and was picked off by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland. With only the Jets' linemen, running back Breece Hall and Boyle in the way, Holland sped off towards the Dolphins' endzone and, with some help from his teammates, added six points to his team's total.

Fans on social media were left shell-shocked by the Jets' self-sabotage. Here are some of their comments:

The Jets, who could have gone into halftime with a shock lead, ended up trailing by 11 points.