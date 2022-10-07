Nyheim Hines injury update: How long will the Colts running back be out for?

Nyheim Hines is an NFL running back and punt returner for the Indianapolis Colts. A one-team man, he has been with the Colts since he was selected 104th overall in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Hines has mostly been RB2 for Indianapolis, but over time he has carved out a nice niche as a dependable punt-return specialist. Hines is blessed with tremendous speed and durability, and his heart has never been called into question by fans. The former North Carolina State University standout is a versatile option. So far this season, he has been on track to show why the Colts signed him to an $18.6 million contract extension.

Hines left the Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos early on and there was some concern about his health. He was assessed by medical personnel and did not return to the game.

What happened to Nyheim Hines?

Nyheim Hines was injured on the third play from scrimmage on a five-yard reception from Matt Ryan. Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto appeared to make helmet-to-helmet contact with Hines.

Hines stumbled once he got up, showing gross motor instability. Colts offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Bernhard Raimann helped hold him up. The team's medical staff took Hines to the training room for evaluation following the NFL concussion protocol. That would undoubtedly cause worry around the league, especially after the Tua Tagovailoa situation.

Frightening scene with Nyheim Hines after taking a big hithttps://t.co/dUA2weN470

How long is Nyheim Hines out for?

As with concussion-related injuries, the timeframe for Nyheim Hines' recovery is currently unknown. He must be accessed by the team and league doctors, who must implement proper precautions. Concussion-related injuries entail the affected player could miss up to four weeks, depending on the severity of the injury. That is unusual though, and it is likely he will be back in Week 6 or Week 7.

How will the Indianapolis Colts fare without him?

Through four games this season, Hines has had eight rushes for 11 yards and 17 receptions for 113 yards. He is second on the depth chart due, behind superstar Jonathan Taylor. Hines was expected to shine during the short spell in which Taylor is out injured, but that was not to be. The Colts are now left with Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson in a running back department lacking depth.

The Indianapolis Colts have a mixed bag of forthcoming fixtures. The list includes the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. They'll need all the help they can get, and fingers crossed that either Taylor or Hines will be back from their injuries in record time.

