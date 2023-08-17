O.J. Simpson is joining the trend of many around the league making Super Bowl predicitions with the upcoming 2023 NFL season just weeks away. Future wagers are a popular bet at this time of the year, maximizing the odds for betting on a team's potential success before they actually have any.

Apparently, O.J. Simpson found excellent value last season when he bet on the Philadelphia Eagles to make a Super Bowl appearance, according to his personal Twitter account. He recently announced that he has another pick for the 2023 season on a team that he feels particularly confident in.

Here's what Simpson had to say:

"I'm looking at the leagues this year, and let me start with the NFC, because it's easier. To me, you got two teams that are above everybody else, and that's Philadelphia and the 49ers.

"Last year, I went with Philadelphia because I thought they were complete and all they needed was Jalen Hurts to play well. He didn't play well, he played great. They ended up beating the 49ers ... and they won me some sheckles."

He continued:

"This year, I'm picking the 49ers. I believe Bosa has to be out there, but the 49ers are one complete team. I have all the confidence in the world in Brock Purdy ... I think the 49ers are in good shape and that's the team that I'm going to put a few duckets on this year, that they go to the Super Bowl."

While O.J. Simpson went on to say he will always pick his Buffalo Bills to win a Super Bowl, he also said he will not be putting his money on them. He explained that he's much more confident in the San Francisco 49ers getting there than his former team.

The 49ers are currently the second-favorite to win the NFC Championship, according to their +400 betting odds. Only the Philadelphia Eagles' +250 odds are a bigger favorite. This means he will win four times his money bet on the 49ers if they do in fact appear in the Super Bowl. If he were to bet on his Bills to win a ring, their odds offer even higher value.

O.J. Simpson's Bills' odds to win a Super Bowl ring

With just weeks remaining before the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills currently have the tied-third-best odds to win a Super Bowl ring. They currently sit at +900 odds, same as the 49ers and trail only the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs' +600 odds make them the current betting favorite to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy, while the Eagles' +650 odds are right behind them.