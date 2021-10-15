"Is Jon Gruden a racist? I don't know. I didn't like him" - OJ Simpson takes shot at former Raiders coach

Jon Gruden's degrading and despicable emails from 2011 have elicited a response from just about everyone. We can now add former NFL running back and public pariah Orenthal James Simpson, better known as OJ Simpson, to that lot.

While on Twitter, Simpson gave his take on whether or not he believes Gruden is racist or not.

OJ Simpson gives his take on whether he thinks Jon Gruden is racist or not

Simpson, who has never been one to shy away from any sort of attention following his jail release in 2017, had this to say about Gruden on Twitter:

"Many people are asking me can a football coach, with all the black players in the NFL, be a racist? And I said when I played, of course they could."

If that response was a bit hazy, Simpson later posed the question directly to himself.

"Is Gruden a racist? I don't know."

Simpson seemed to be on the fence about whether or not Gruden is racist. But there was one thing he made perfectly clear in the same post on Twitter: his dislike of Jon Gruden.

"I didn't like him as a coach. I thought he took a Tony Dungy built team and he brought some energy and they won a Super Bowl but after that he was just a .500 coach."

OJ proceeded to say that while he wasn't particularly fond of Gruden as a head coach, he thought the world of him as an announcer (Gruden was an analyst for Monday Night Football from 2009-2017).

Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders 'There’s a bump in the road; it’s not the end of the road,' All eyes on #LVvsDEN 'There’s a bump in the road; it’s not the end of the road,' All eyes on #LVvsDEN 👀

What's next for the Raiders?

The Raiders are trying their best to forge past the events of the past 72 hours. With interim head coach Rich Bisaccia already in place, the Raiders must now somehow attempt to focus and get ready for an AFC West divisional showdown against the Denver Broncos.

Some of the Raiders' key figures, such as quarterback Derek Carr, disclosed their thoughts and feelings on the situation on Wednesday.

Here is what Carr had to say:

"If we just started opening up everybody's private emails and texts, people would start sweating a little bit...hopefully not too many. But maybe that's what they should do for all coaches and GMs and owners from now on, is open up. You've got to open everything up. See what happens."

Needless to say, the Raiders' season has been hijacked by the advancement of technology and a former coach who failed to realize its existence.

