O.J. Simpson makes it crystal-clear why he’s betting against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, drops Super Bowl scoreline prediction

With Super LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Franciso 49ers finally here, former NFL running back OJ Simpson shared his prediction on X. Simpson thinks the 49ers will come out on top, 24-20, due to them having a more complete roster than the Chiefs.

“As far as the game goes, obviously my prediction, not hope, I’m basing it on who’s on the field," said Simpson. "I see a 24-20 win by the 49ers. That’s not hope. I’m basing that on the quality of the players on the football field."

"Who’s gonna be Super Bowl MVP? Purdy? McCaffrey? of course if KC wins it’ll probably be Mahomes. But I’m predicting number 19 and I’m not talking about Johnny Unitas.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

If the Chiefs win, the former running back predicts Mahomes to be named Super Bowl MVP while he doesn't know who would take MVP for the 49ers with their endless options of players.

OJ Simpson's prediction aligns with the 49ers being betting favorites over the Chiefs

Brock Purdy, left, Patrick Mahomes, right during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Ahead of the Super Bowl matchup, the San Francisco 49ers are close -1.5 point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The over/under line is set at 47.5 points and according to ESPN Analytics' matchup maker, the 49ers have a 59.4% chance to win.

It'll be a rematch of a few years ago when both teams squared off on the same stage.

Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant from last season, proved why last season was no fluke and that he is a quarterback capable of leading a team to a Super Bowl. He's gotten there with the help of star offensive weapons such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

The Chiefs started the year a bit rocky but found their groove down the stretch. Patrick Mahomes has proven again why he is one of the best quarterbacks in football and has led the team on offense with Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.

Will Andy Reid add another Super Bowl victory or will Kyle Shanahan get his first as a head coach?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit OJ Simpson and H/T Sportskeeda