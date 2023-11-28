O.J. Simpson points out Tom Brady's double standards in damning indictment of state of NFL

Tom Brady gave 23 seasons to the NFL before retiring in February this year. He is considered the greatest quarterback to ever step on an NFL field. When the former three-time league MVP talks, people listen. Brady spoke about the present state of the league and saw everyone chime in.

One such person was Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson, who appeared on the show "It Is What It Is" recently. Simpson didn't hold back, stating Brady's comments were a double standard:

"I am not going along with Alex Smith. I am going with Randy Moss though, he said Brady, you are a reason for all of this stuff, all these cornerback rules of can't hit them here and can't hit there. Every time you got hit, you looked up at the referee and wanted a flag. So most of these quarterback rules were made because of Brady."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner appeared on the "The Stephen A. Smith" show ahead of Thanksgiving weekend to say the league is mediocre today:

"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past. I think the coaching isn't as good as it was. I don't think the development of young players is as good as it was.

The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. So I just think the product, in my opinion, is less than what it's been."

According to Brady, there has been some mediocrity this season, especially regarding the quarterback play. One of his former teams, the New England Patriots (2-9), have struggled as they have benched their top pick in the 2021 draft, Mac Jones.

The performance of this year's No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, played a likely role in the Carolina Panthers firing head coach Frank Reich. Young has 1,877 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 starts.

What did Randy Moss say about Tom Brady's comments?

Randy Moss and Tom Brady were teammates in New England for three full seasons.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver shared why he was a bit upset when on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" show:

“The reason why I’m a little bothered by what I heard from Tom is because the quarterback position was the first position we, as football fans, start looking at, where they start changing the game. Is this going to be a two-hand touch league?"

Moss concluded:

"You’re sitting there laying the quarterback down all soft.’ Well, Tom Brady is a reason for that. You’re sitting up here yelling at the officials, writing back to the National Football League."

Simpson mentioned that he agreed with Moss and his thoughts regarding Brady's comments on today's NFL.

Brady is stirring the pot with his comments on the NFL, as more comments are likely to come in.

