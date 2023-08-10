Henry Ruggs was in a situation in 2023 that O.J. Simpson experienced in 2007. Both of them had to appear for an appearance in front of a Las Vegas court to hear their sentences.

The former NFL running back was accused of armed robbery and kidnapping and was eventually sentenced to 9-33 years in prison. The wide receiver, on the other hand, was driving a car in excess of 150 mph, reportedly, when he crashed into another vehicle. He ended up killing the victim, Tina Tintor, and her dog, Max, after their car went up in flames following the impact. He was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison.

O.J. Simpson could not quite believe the discrepancy there. In his charge, for the one which he went to prison, did not involve any death, whereas in Henry Ruggs' case, it did. Since it happened under the same jurisdiction, commenting that he could not make the math add up. He said,

“I know I went to college on a football scholarship but somehow this math is not adding up to me. You're driving a car at roughly 160 miles per hour on a public street and end up killing a girl and her dog and you get three to ten years?”

The difference between Henry Ruggs and O.J. Simpson

While O.J. Simpson is right that the crime he was imprisoned for did not result in a fatality, there are some differences between his case and that of Henry Ruggs.

Initially, the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver could have been sentenced for more than 50 years. But he entered a guilty plea to one felony count of DUI resulting in death and one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. It was in return that his prison sentence was reduced to 3-10.

He also seemed genuinely contrite, addressing the family of the victim, saying,

"To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering my actions the morning of Nov. 2, 2021 have caused you, your family and those who knew Ms. Tina and Max."

#NFL #HenryRuggs #Raiders pic.twitter.com/vM8vX531le Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has pleaded guilty to a felony DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.The plea deal calls for a 3-10 years sentence.

In the case of the former Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers running back, he entered a not guilty plea to his charges. He was facing upto a possible life sentence with parole on the kidnapping charge along with prison time for armed robbery. He was finally given a 9-33 prison sentence.

Due to his behavior, O.J. Simpson was released after nine years when he became eligible for parole. Based on his terms, Henry Ruggs will have the same opportunity in three years.