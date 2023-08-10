O.J. Simpson sends stern warning to Henry Ruggs III over prison life after ex-Raiders WR's sentencing

O.J. Simpson has issued a warning to Henry Ruggs. The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was just sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for his role in the drunk driving accident that claimed the life of Tina Tintor and her dog and ended Ruggs' NFL career.

Simpson served nine years in prison, which is probably what the former Raider will do as well. He is sentenced for three to 10 years, and nothing indicates that he won't be in there for a very long time. That's something Simpson is familiar with.

Simpson said on Twitter:

"They send you up to a place called High Desert. It's a near prison here. And they put you in what they call holding lockdown. We call it the fish tank. And it's the worst part. It's by far the worst part of this experience that he's about to go through. They put you in a room, they give you absolutely nothing. And the toilet flushes, like every 15 minutes.

"And, in my case, I was there only 11 days, after about three days I went crazy. After a while, they determined what's the best prison for you. I would think he's a celebrity. He may go where I went because there was a number of other celebrities that had gone there. And it's a lot of outside time. You could buy yourself a TV."

Ruggs hasn't entered prison yet, but the former Raiders star is headed there. Simpson, though he was found innocent of murder, faced other chargers and spent time inside, so he has experience in what Ruggs is about to face.

How fast was Henry Ruggs driving?

Henry Ruggs got drunk and got behind the wheel of his car. He then decided to drive excessively fast. Reports state that he reached 156 miles per hour before his car slammed into Tina Tintor's.

Henry Ruggs was sentenced

It is estimated that the impact of Ruggs' car sent Tintor's almost 600 feet forward, so he was going extremely fast.

What's Henry Ruggs' net worth now?

Now that he is out of the NFL, Henry Ruggs will be unable to make any money. His net worth is estimated to be at $4 million currently, but that will likely continue to drop once he spends time in prison- especially if he's in there for the decade he could be.