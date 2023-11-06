O.J. Simpson underlines why he isn't picking Joe Burrow's Bengals or Lamar Jackson's Ravens for 2024 Super Bowl

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are two quarterbacks who are looking to make it to the Super Bowl next February at Allegiant Stadium. While some experts believe they could lead their teams to the big game, an NFL legend disagrees. He is none other than Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson.

Simpson made an appearance on the show "It Is What It Is" and commented on why he doesn't like either quarterback for the 2024 Super Bowl:

"Well, they win. Bottom line is the Eagles win. They win. They don't play great. I don't think they're a team that you can point that and say they got any real weaknesses. They got a solid defense. They get sacks. They can run the ball at times, not all the time. And let's face it, Hurts is an unusual. I mean he could be a great pocket quarterback when he has to be.

"And he makes that the occasional scramble that, you know is the difference in a lot of the games that they play. I think right now you know they win. And the bottom line is they win. And they win even when they're not playing great. So you know, I kind of agree with Cam, I love Cincinnati right now I really do."

Simpson concluded:

"I love Baltimore right now but until somebody goes into Philly, or have Philly come to this stadium and they beat Philly, I mean really beat Philly. Philly, the Phillies a team to beat. I could say that a little bit about Kansas City, but I don't think Kansas City is as strong as they've been because of their receivers. But I don't see any weaknesses in Philly."

In Week 9, Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens took care of the Seattle Seahawks at home.

The Bengals have won four straight after starting the season at 1-3. Baltimore has won four straight and sit atop the AFC North with a record of 7-2.

Has Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson played against one another this season?

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (R) and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (L)

Joe Burrow and the Bengals faced Jackson and the Ravens in Week 2 in Cincinnati, which saw Baltimore get a 27-24 victory.

Their next matchup will be during Week 11 at M&T Stadium, which could decide the division. We'll see if Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson can put on a show as they look to make it to the playoffs this season.

It will be their 10th matchup against one another, as Jackson has a 7-2 advantage over Burrow.