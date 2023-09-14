O.J. Simpson believes there is a critical difference between Dak Prescott, Zach Wilson and Brock Purdy, even though all of them won their opening games for the 2023 NFL season. So, when the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets face each other next week, at least one perfect start will come to an end.

For them not to be at the wrong end of the score, O.J. Simpson said that Dak Prescott and Zach Wilson should learn from the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. The former NFL running back said that the 49ers, Jets and Cowboys all have great teams and their quarterbacks are in similar situations, especially factoring in each team's defense. He said,

"All this kid [Zach Wilson] has to do, just like Dak Prescott, who may not want to hear this. Those two guys with the defenses they got just like the 49ers, great defense, great wide receivers, running backs that can take it to the house, they got to play like Brock Purdy."

O.J. Simpson identified the San Francisco quarterback's main strength as playing within his limits and not hurting his team with turnovers. With the quarterback play being good enough, the team around him is sufficient to win games. The former NFL player added,

"Brock Purdy just plays where he doesn't hurt the team. He didn't try to do hero ball... Just don't hurt the team. Just don't throw it away. Don't play hero ball, throw the ball away and don't force anything. And if he does that, this team is good enough. I'm telling you this team is loaded."

Analyzing O.J. Simpson's claim on Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott and Zach Wilson

O.J. Simpson is correct that the 49ers, Jets and Cowboys have elite defenses. San Francisco allowed only 7 points in their opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Dallas shut out the New York Giants. New York sacked Josh Allen mercilessly and made him cough up four turnovers in their game against the Buffalo Bills.

Looking at the respective quarterbacks, Brock Purdy posted 220 passing yards for 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. By doing so, he also became the first quarterback ever to throw for more than two touchdowns in six straight regular-season starts and also win all those games.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott only recorded 143 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and Zach Wilson labored to 140 passing yards with a touchdown and interception apiece. It must be noted that both of them had to play in rainy conditions. However, analyzing the data, it is fair to say that O.J. Simpson might be on to something.