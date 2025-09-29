  • home icon
“Obama’s best friend Jay-Z runs Super Bowl”: Antonio Brown reveals truth behind NFL announcing Bad Bunny as 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 29, 2025 20:15 GMT
The NFL announced on Sunday that Bad Bunny will perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in California. He is the first Latin rap artist to headline the show. The news came shortly after talks with Taylor Swift reportedly fell apart.

Former NFL player Antonio Brown posted on X on Monday that Jay-Z, through his company, Roc Nation, helps pick the halftime performer.

"Barack Obama’s best friend Jay-Z runs the Super Bowl selection process through his company Roc Nation which has an exclusive contract with the NFL. This is who chooses the halftime show, the most-watched musical performance in America," Brown tweeted.
Roc Nation has a deal with the NFL and has been in charge of the show since 2019. Since then, it has brought in big names like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre’s hip-hop crew and Rihanna.

Swift was in talks to perform, but she backed out.

The pop icon reportedly wanted ownership of her performance video, promo time for her new album and more creative control. However, the NFL did not agree, according to Substack's Rob Shuter.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked on the "Today" show on Sept. 3 if Swift could be the performer at the 2026 Super Bowl.

“We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell said. "She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time.”
He was also asked if talks were ongoing.

“I can’t tell you anything about it.” Goodell said. “It’s a maybe.”

He joked that he was “waiting on my friend, Jay-Z.”

Swift is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, announcing it on Aug. 26 via a joint Instagram post. Their relationship began in July 2023, when Kelce tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number at her Eras Tour stop. By September 2023, she was cheering for him during Chiefs games.

Jay-Z makes feelings clear on why NFL chose Bad Bunny to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Jay-Z shared on Sunday why Bad Bunny was chosen to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. He highlighted that the rapper's work in Puerto Rico was inspiring and that it was an honor to have him on such a big stage.

In a separate statement, Bad Bunny promised a performance that would pay homage to his roots.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said, via the Associated Press. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

The 2026 Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

