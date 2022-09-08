"Are you saying that OBJ is gay?" , "Don’t you have enough money to pay someone that can actually write bars for you?" - NFL fans troll Antonio Brown over his sus bars

Antonio Brown has had quite the year, starting it off by walking out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown's little episode took place midway through a game against the New York Jets in New Jersey.

Since the walkout, Brown has become a rapper and even performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami this past July.

Brown went on the 'I AM ATHLETE' podcast to discuss the perception many have.

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health. There’s nothing wrong with my mental health.”

Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was certainly not a fan of Brown's music, commenting: 'Smh bra lost it, this not it.' It was in response to Saints Defensive end Cameron Jordan's approval of Brown by saying 'stop cause if you support that then ima drop a crazy video of me performing.'

NFL fans troll Antonio Brown over his sus bars

"Sorry, ran up off the field/I’m boomin'. Gotta get my money. I'm boomin'."

"Walk out your b— life like I walked off the field or something/AB, why you make the G.O.A.T. retire? What's your deal or something?"

"Gave that B her last zelle, caught on her knees like O dell."

These are some of the bars Antonio Brown has shared with the world since embarking on a second career in the music industry.

If you're not impressed, you're not alone. Many NFL fans were disapproving of Brown's lyrics and aired out those opinions on social media. In particular, the Odell Beckham Jr. line was one many needed an explanation of.

This fan let Brown know that he could hire someone to write better lines:

niki @Nlucaj @AB84 Don’t you have enough money to pay someone that can actually write bars for you? @AB84 Don’t you have enough money to pay someone that can actually write bars for you?

Another needed clarification on that Odell line:

These tweeters simply had no idea what Brown was saying:

One tweeter made a good point about how this behavior affects future job prospects:

Patrick McCool @pmccool1 @AB84 NFL teams looking for a WR love these kind of tweets @AB84 NFL teams looking for a WR love these kind of tweets

Poor OBJ was just going about his day before he had to catch this stray...

Odell Beckham Jr. may have had Antonio Brown make fun of him in a throwaway rap line on social media, but he'll have the last laugh when he is employed in the NFL and Brown isn't.

