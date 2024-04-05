"OBJ to Miami confirmed": Tyreek Hill hints at Odell Beckham Jr.'s Dolphins move

Tyreek Hill has hinted at Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Hill took to his Snapchat stories to share a photo of him and Beckham Jr. and wrote 'OBJ to Miami confirmed.'

There are no reports that Beckham Jr. has signed with Miami, but Hill seems to indicate that a deal is close.

If Beckham signs with the Dolphins, it would give Tua Tagovailoa another weapon to an already potent offense. But it could just be Hill trying to campaign for Miami to sign his friend Beckham to add to the team's wide receiver room.

If the Dolphins sign Beckham, he would be Miami's No. 3 wide receiver, behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But the Dolphins have just over $4 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap, and still need to sign their draft picks, so whether or not the money will work remains to be seen.

Odell Beckham Jr. confident he has more in the tank

Odell Beckham Jr. is 31 and has had success in his lone season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Beckham missed the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the Rams Super Bowl win. He ended up signing with the Ravens, and after Baltimore was eliminated from playoff contention, he made it clear that he still had more to give with his career.

"To me, if there is anything I felt about myself -- regardless of anybody's opinion or anything like that -- is that I know that I can still play football, and I know that I still have s--- in the tank," Beckham said after the Ravens' 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, via ESPN.

"As far as my future, [I'll] just take a step back, breathe for a second, pick [my] chin up, just know that life goes on, and we'll figure out what's next after that."

With the Ravens last season, Odell Beckham Jr. played 14 games, recording 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

