"Obviously I'm pissed": Jake Browning gets brutally honest about being replaced by Joe Flacco after 3 losses in a row

Jake Browning shared his thoughts about the news of Joe Flacco's trade to Cincinnati. The Bengals traded a 2026 fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Flacco on Tuesday after three straight losses. Flacco was named the starter the next day, ahead of the matchup with Green Bay on Sunday.&quot;I'm socially aware enough, I think, to handle it on my own,&quot; Browning told reporters on Wednesday.&quot;I think it sucks. But like I said, everyone's in the middle, everyone's in the middle of the season. And Welcome to pro football. If you don't play well, you're going to get replaced. And that's what I'm going through. For me, it's like, you know, trying to respond the right way.&quot;Browning accepted that he wasn't performing well but shouldn't be solely accountable for the team's poor performance.&quot;Obviously I'm pissed, and if I wasn't pissed, then I shouldn't be in this locker room, and it's important to me,&quot; Browning said. &quot;And you know, I'm aware of the role I played in the offensive struggles over the last few weeks, and you know, but I'm also not shouldering the entire situation.&quot;Browning took over as the starter after Joe Burrow’s Week 2 turf toe injury. Over four appearances (three starts), he completed 64.5% of his passes for 757 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. His three-interception outing in the 37-24 loss to Detroit in Week 5 was a turning point. Browning ranked last among qualified quarterbacks in EPA per play, with a PFF grade of 50.5.Meanwhile, Flacco started four games for the Browns with 58.1% completions, 815 yards, two touchdowns, six interceptions and a PFF grade of 60.2. Cleveland benched Flacco in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel after a 1-3 start.ESPN analysts mock Zac Taylor for replacing Jake Browning with Joe FlaccoCincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor faced criticism, including from ESPN analysts Marcus Spears and Dan Orlovsky, after trading for Joe Flacco to replace Jake Browning.“I don’t know what this move was about, but the first thing I thought about was, ‘OK, let’s bring in a statue to stand behind the offensive line that gets the quarterbacks hit, and then get better?’” Spears said on Wednesday, via &quot;First Take.&quot;Orlovsky chimed in.“This move doesn’t feel like it’s an upgrade remotely from Jake Browning. At least he’s way more mobile,” Orlovsky said.Flacco's performance and mobility are concerns, leaving the question of whether the move would bolster the offense.