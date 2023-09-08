After missing the entirety of last season, Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason. He is coming off an ACL injury that he sustained in the Super Bowl LVII, but is confident to be dominant this year.

He will make his debut for the Ravens this week against the Houston Texans. Prior to the game, Beckham expressed how this is a completely new start for him, and he is excited about it. Here's what OBJ said:

“The whole thing feels like a reset for me. It just kind of feels reminiscent of my rookie year in a sense."

"Just the feeling of the excitement that I have to play football and just a new opportunity, a new life. So I don't know what to expect, but I'm excited.”

Odell Beckham Jr. played quite well during his stint with the Los Angeles Rams. He could have won the Super Bowl MVP if he didn't get hurt, which is why many believe he could play a big role for the Ravens this season.

Apart from signing OBJ, the Ravens also drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since drafting Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have never had such a talented group of receivers, and it will be intriguing to see how they all mesh.

Odell Beckham Jr. could have a big game vs. Texans

Ravens Buccaneers Football

The Ravens are expected to start the season with a win against the Houston Texans, and Odell Beckham Jr. could have a big game against them. The Texans are still rebuilding and it will take time for them to compete.

Lamar Jackson could take a huge leap under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and unlike the last few years, the Ravens could exploit teams with their passing game.

Beckham Jr. and Flowers could form a great duo, and barring any injuries, the Ravens are Super Bowl contenders this year. OBJ is motivated to show everyone that he is still an elite receiver, and starting the season well will be crucial to him.

In his last healthy season, the Ravens wide receiver played 14 games, in which he had 44 receptions for 537 yards and scored five touchdowns.