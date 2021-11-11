Odell Beckham Jr. to the Chiefs? HC Andy Reid provides update on potential signing

Since the Cleveland Browns moved to release star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Kansas City Chiefs have been rumored to be a destination for the veteran wideout.

A few prominent NFL franchises are in the picture as possible destinations, with the Chiefs emerging as the frontrunner to acquire the former Pro Bowl wideout. With Beckham Jr. clearing waivers to sign with any organization in free agency at the veteran’s minimum contract for the rest of the season, it makes this possible scenario more appealing to Kansas City.

Chiefs could be on the verge of signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Wednesday, voicing that general manager Brett Veach will handle the matter.

“I don’t know much,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Brett is always going to keep his ears and eyes open.”

Although Reid’s comments don’t suggest much in the way of interest, he certainly would not turn down the chance to add a player of Beckham Jr.'s caliber. The Chiefs possess a strong foundation of talent in the passing game, led by Pro Bowlers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

However, the team has lacked the explosive playmaking that they hoped to get when they brought former Pro Bowler Josh Gordon aboard. Instead, the offense has struggled to find its footing in recent weeks, leading many to question whether the Chiefs have enough to compete for a third straight Super Bowl berth.

Beckham certainly fits the bill as a playmaker who can change the Chiefs’ offense. His stock has dropped in the last two seasons due to injuries, but when healthy, he’s a premier talent. It may be as simple as getting him in the right situation to bring the most out of production.

The reports around Beckham suggest that he wants to play with a team where he has the chance to compete for the Super Bowl and produce at a high level. Those parameters are certainly met with the Chiefs. He will have the chance to carve out a significant role.

He will have to accept playing behind Hill and Kelce, but his involvement in the offense will be consistent and dependable. Not to mention, he will be catching passes from one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes.

All the pieces are there for him to pursue playing with Kansas City for the rest of this season. The question becomes whether he believes it’s the best landing spot for him to reignite his NFL career.

