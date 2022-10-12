“They didn’t offer me anything” – Odell Beckham Jr. claims Rams cheaped out on him with lowball offer

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting a mid-season return once he's fully healthy to play. The former Los Angeles Rams star had suffered a torn ACL in his team's Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He's been drawing interest from many teams in the league. OBJ visited the New York Giants' facility and even joked with former Rams teammate Von Miller about joining the Buffalo Bills.

One team that is interested in Beckham Jr. is the team he most recently played for and won a Super Bowl with, the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have remained in contact with OBJ this off-season in hopes that he returns to their receiver-needy side.

It seems as if the star receiver isn't interested in re-signing with the Rams after they gave him a low-ball offer. Beckham Jr. responded to fans on Twitter about remaining in LA and said that LA knows where his heart is but he also knows his worth.

"LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !"

It doesn't seem likely that Beckham Jr. has any desire to join the Rams, especially since they are 2-3 after the first five games of the season.

NFL Trade Rumors: Teams Odell Beckham Jr. could sign with

Odell Beckham Jr. won Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles Rams

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his choices down to four teams. Last week, on October 6, he hinted at the teams he's most interested in signing with.

In a conversation on Twitter, Beckham Jr. asked NFL analyst Marcus Spears to predict which five teams he's going to sign with. Spears responded by saying:

"KC, GB, Rams, Buff, BMORE."

Beckham Jr. then responded by stating:

"We see eye to eye."

It seems as if the choices are now down to the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and the Green Bay Packers. Although Spears did include the Los Angeles Rams, one can safely assume that they're out of the mix after Beckham Jr. publicly bashed them over their low-ball offer.

The question has remained all off-season: Who will OBJ sign with? It sounds like we will get our answer in the coming weeks.

