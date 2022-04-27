"Always a few sides to a story" - Odell Beckham Jr. hints at exposing Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent. After suffering an ACL tear in the Super Bowl, the wide receiver has been on the mend and hunting for his next franchise.

While some fans are hoping they don't sign him, many others are praying that they land the wide receiver. In the former category, one fan took a shot at the wide receiver on social media. Beckham Jr. responded, hinting that there was more to his decision to leave the Cleveland Browns. Here's what was said:

"Browns fans yearning for a return of the guy who cheated on them and relentlessly slagged them behind their back creates a need for Mass Group Therapy, like a megachurch instead of a church basement. Redefining "self-esteem issues."

The wide receiver responded, saying there was a "real" story to be told:

"It be people like you!! One day you'll kno the real storyzzz... always a few sides to a story playa... Plus, I went and handle my binesss [love emoji, ring emoji"

JPA Football @jpafootball OBJ talking about his time in Cleveland OBJ talking about his time in Cleveland👀 https://t.co/gJG0fWNs2v

Odell Beckham's 2021 story

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The story is undoubtedly different when told from the wide receiver's perspective. Heading into 2021, Beckham and the Browns were seen by many as Super Bowl contenders.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj Man!!! Y’all forgive me! Some days my energy just hasn’t been there! Tryna let this Super Bowl Shxt go man, my heart still aches. Thankful but that was a dream, only to turn into a nightmare. I’m comin back around ! Preciate the fkn luv.. fr Man!!! Y’all forgive me! Some days my energy just hasn’t been there! Tryna let this Super Bowl Shxt go man, my heart still aches. Thankful but that was a dream, only to turn into a nightmare. I’m comin back around ! Preciate the fkn luv.. fr

However, those hopes unraveled over the course of the season. The team would go on to finish 8-9 due to a flurry of injuries. That said, injuries weren't the only issue on the team. The wide receiver felt like he wasn't getting used well enough and decided he needed to jump ship, midway through the season.

He asked to be released from the team and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. The team traded for Von Miller around the same time, leaving many thinking they were going to win the Super Bowl. This is, of course, what came to pass.

In 2021, the wide receiver played six games for the Cleveland Browns and 12 games with the Rams, including playoff games. According to Pro Football Reference, the wide receiver earned 232 yards with the Cleveland Browns and 305 yards with the Rams.

With the Browns, Beckham failed to score a touchdown. Meanwhile, with the Rams, he scored five touchdowns in the regular season and two in the playoffs, including a touchdown in their 23-20 Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

