Odell Beckham Jr. comes to Chris Brown's defense amid RNB star's arrest in UK

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. has shown public support for singer Chris Brown, who is currently in jail in the UK. Brown was arrested for allegedly attacking music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle at a London nightclub in February 2023.

The producer suffered serious injuries. Now, Brown is facing a serious charge, which is causing harm with intent, and is being held in jail until his next court hearing on June 13. In reference to Brown's case, Beckham posted a message on his Instagram story.

“Free Breeeezyyy. The moral compass will never lie. We waitinn on yaaa," Beckham wrote, tagging Brown's Instagram.

Beckham also shared a photo of him with Brown, sitting beside the NFL wide receiver's jersey.

Odell Beckham Jr. comes to Chris Brown's defense amid RNB star's arrest in the UK (Source: Via IG/@OBJ)

Beckham wore No. 13 during his time with the New York Giants from 2014 until 2018. He also wore No. 13 with the Cleveland Bowns.

The court has denied Brown bail, meaning he will stay in custody for now. This could put his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which was supposed to start in Amsterdam on June 8, at risk.

On social media, the phrase “Free Breeeezyyy," a twist on Brown’s nickname “Breezy,” has become a trending way for fans and stars like Beckham and rapper Bow Wow to show support.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been involved in several controversies throughout his career

Odell Beckham Jr</a>.'s controversies include incidents during games and problems off the field.

In 2015, he got into a rough and aggressive battle with former Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman. The fight led to many penalties and even a one-game suspension for Beckham after a dangerous hit.

In 2016, Beckham was seen angrily hitting a kicking net on the sidelines. Later, after scoring a touchdown, he jokingly “proposed” to the net to make fun of the moment.

In 2017, just before an important playoff game, Beckham and some of his teammates were seen partying on a boat in Miami. They later lost the game, and the boat photo became a big topic among fans and the media.

In 2025, he was named in a legal case along with music star Sean "Diddy" Combs. A woman named Ashley Parham says she was attacked after accusing Diddy of wrongdoing and claims Beckham was there during the incident.

