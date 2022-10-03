Odell Beckham Jr. fantasy injury update: How long is Rams' OBJ out for? 

In 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. seemed injury-free. After signing with the Los Angeles Rams, the wide receiver played a significant part on the team until he was struck down by another significant injury while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl.

What was Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury?

The 29-year-old sustained a torn ACL while playing against the Bengals in the second quarter of the Super Bowl. His first ACL injury occurred about a year-and-a-half ago against the Cleveland Browns.

His second injury, however, was a non-contact one. It caused OBJ to dropped for a short pass in the first half. Before anyone noticed, he fell to the ground and held his knee.

Although Beckham was injured, everybody watched him celebrate his team's victory at the end of the game.

When will Odell Beckham Jr. return?

As of now, Odell Beckham Jr.'s comeback to regular playtime has been determined. But realistically, November could be a good time for him to return.

Given his previous ACL tear in the same spot, it is natural to spend quality time in rehabilitation. However, reports suggested that surgery could positively fix his injury.

That being said, it should also be taken into consideration that Beckham has not been on the field for a long time. He remains a free agent until now.

What is next for Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Rams are the most predictable landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr., even after his second setback. Though, they can hold onto their buttons for the right time to sign him again.

The wide receiver spot is now filled with the likes of Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Allen Robinson. But the veteran will certainly bring his experience back to the team.

The Chiefs, Broncos, Packers, Cardinals and Bills all have some doubts at their wide receiver position. However, signing Beckham could be a riskier option for all these teams.

Ideally, Odell will receive a short-term deal to begin with. He will have to prove himself to gain a long-term contact in the future after his return to the NFL.

Should you start OBJ in Week 5 if he's fit to play?

The Rams are hopeful that Odell Becham Jr. will return to the field for them this season. Last year, he recorded 27 catches on 48 targets for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

Before his injury in the Super Bowl, he managed to catch 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the post-season run. Therefore, Beckham could be a good option for your fantasy if he is fit to play.

