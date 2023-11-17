Odell Beckham Jr. injury update vs Bengals: What happened to Ravens WR?

Odell Beckham Jr. had a marquee game for Ravens against the Bengals and then as if fate had enough of him enjoying himself, decided to intervene in the cruellest way. After a big throw by Lamar Jackson, the wide receiver was making some moves and getting yards after catch.

Logan Wilson was having none of it though. He came from behind OBJ and slammed him to the ground with a crunching tackle. The wide receiver landed on his left shoulder, which we learned from Kaylee Hartung was already in a harness, and left the field in extreme pain.

As it was towards the end of the fourth quarter, it did not make much of a difference to the final scoreline, as the Ravens defeated the Bengals 34-20.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury update

Immediately after leaving the field, Odell Beckham Jr. went straight to the X-Ray room to get his left shoulder checked out. He was the third player from the Baltimore Ravens to need medical attention because of Logan Wilson, who had earlier injured Lamar Jackson and put Mark Andrews out of the game.

While the exact extent of the injury will become clearer in the coming days, he was deemed questionable to return. Given that it happened late in the fourth quarter and the game was pretty much wrapped up for the Ravens at that point, they might have taken the decision to not him back and risk it either way. So, it is unsure at this point how severe it is.

Ravens fans will certainly hope that Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury is nothing serious. They might be looking at Mark Andrews on the sidelines for some time if his ankle injury turns out serious and Lamar Jackson needs people like OBJ if his premier tight end and primary target is out of the equation. The wide receiver showed his worth today in exactly such circumstances.

He posted 116 yards in just four receptions today and made some big plays to set up Baltimore's victory. It was his first 100-yard game since the 2021 NFC Championship game, when he was still with the Los Angeles Rams.

It looked like Odell Beckham Jr. was coming back to the same Super Bowl-winning form after having an admittedly sluggish start to this season with the Baltimore Ravens. Getting an injury that keeps him out for long will be unfortunate for both the player and the team. Here is hoping it is nothing too serious and he makes a speedy return.