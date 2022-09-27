"Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass" - Odell Beckham Jr. left fuming as Metlife Stadium's artificial turf claims yet another victim in Sterling Shepard

Odell Beckham Jr. is likely in the homestretch of his recovery after tearing his ACL in last year's Super Bowl. While he physically may be nearly on the other side of the injury, he is still dealing with the mental anguish caused by the injury. When Sterling Shepard went down with a non-contact knee injury, the wide receiver took to Twitter to voice his frustrations.

He believed the turf was the culprit and slammed the NFL for what he deemed negligence in addressing the issue. Here's how he put his displeasure:

"Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro. Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart"

Odell Beckham Jr.'s road to injury in Super Bowl LIII

At the start of the 2021 season, Beckham was poised for great things as a member of the Cleveland Browns after earning more than 1,000 yards in 2020. However, after seven games, he had just 232 yards and zero touchdowns. Fed up with his struggles in Cleveland, the wide receiver requested to be released.

Beckham landed with the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to reach the Super Bowl. Many believe the team would not have reached the big game without the wide receiver. However, they would have to win the big game without him for the most part as he tore his ACL early on in the contest. The contest was played at SoFi Stadium, which features turf on its football field.

Turf requires much less maintenance than natural grass, which gives the NFL and other leagues an incentive to use the substitute. However, most players prefer to run on natural grass and not plastic and rubber. According to Adam Schefter via Sports Illustrated, the wide receiver will not be fully recovered from February's injury until, at least, Thanksgiving.

